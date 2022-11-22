Sharad Kelkar joins cast of Srikant Bholla biopic 'Sri'

Mumbai, Nov 22 Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is known for his work in films like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Bhoomi' and the recently released film 'Har Har Mahadev', will soon be seen in the aspirational biopic of industrialist Srikant Bholla titled 'Sri'.

Srikant, a visually impaired industrialist, is the co-founder of Bollant Industries, which manufactures areca-based products and provides employment to several hundred people with disabilities, with funding from Ratan Tata.

The actor recently took to his social media and shared a picture in which the film's team can be seen. He wrote in the caption, "Glad to be a part of Srikanth Bholla biopic titled #SRI. With the cast and crew Rajkumar Rao and Alaya F and Jyotika."

He added in the caption, "Directed by Tushar Hiranandani Produced by BhushanKumar, T-Series Shiv Chanana and Nidhi Parmar and Chalk and Cheese Films".

The film's mahurat shot took place recently with the shoot scheduled to kick-off soon.

Sharad, who has been a Grasim Mr India finalist, started his career with television in 2004 with the show Aakrosh which aired on Doordarshan in which he played the role of Inspector Sachin Kulkarni.

The actor rose to prominence in the film industry because of his natural and believable performances of which his portrayal of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' reigns supreme.

