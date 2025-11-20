Sharad Kelkar Opens Up About Working on His Next Project for Netflix, Shares He Shed 8kgs for It

Sharad Kelkar is on a roll, and his fans have another reason to get excited for! Recently, the actor engaged with his fans by going live on his social media and shared a few interesting updates about his upcoming line of work! Kelkar mentioned that he’s gearing up for shooting an exciting project for Netflix soon, adding that he has shed nearly 7-8 kilos.

Known for disappearing into his characters, the preparation seems intense. That’s exactly what the audiences love about him so much, he always commits! In addition to this, the actor even mentioned that his upcoming Netflix show is expected to release in December or January 2026. Though the actor did not spill any further details, he left his fans curious about what he has in store this time! In addition to this, he even shared that he's begun dubbing for the seventh season of The Legend of Hanuman as its narrator, and revealed that the season is expected to release next year in March.

Like all times, Sharad Kelkar is gearing up to surprise his fans with his upcoming release, and the dedication he’s putting in for it hints at something big! Over the past few years, Sharad Kelkar has shown his impressive acting range, and now that he’s mentioned his upcoming work, his fans have got something entirely exciting to look forward to!