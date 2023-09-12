Sharad Kelkar Receives 'Most Stylish Path Breaker' Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

Renowned actor Sharad Kelkar added another feather to his cap as he was honoured with the prestigious Most Stylish Path Breaker Award at the glittering Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The star-studded gala took place at the opulent ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai, and served as a testament to Kelkar's remarkable journey in the entertainment industry.

His journey began on the small screen with compelling roles in daily soaps, catapulting him to stardom. Later, he seamlessly transitioned into films and web series, showcasing his versatility as an actor. In Bollywood, he has essayed pivotal roles and made memorable cameos in several blockbusters. Notably, he lent his distinctive voice to various Indian and Hollywood films, including hits like Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, and X-Men: Apocalypse.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, partnered with Amazon for the 2023 edition, enhancing the excitement surrounding the event. Amazon's global reputation for top brands, extensive selections, and hassle-free returns added prestige to this already illustrious occasion.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that spotlights exceptional accomplishments across various domains. In its 2023 edition, the event not only recognized Sharad Kelkar's trailblazing style but also provided an unforgettable experience for all attendees.