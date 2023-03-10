'Shark Tank India 2': Vineeta pitches her cosmetic brand to fellow judges

Mumbai, March 10 SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh, who is one of the judges on the business reality show 'Shark Tank India 2', will be seen seeking investment from the sharks for her cosmetic brand during the finale episode.

Vineeta said that judging and pitching a business idea are two different things. She added that it is exciting and scary at the same time.

She wrote on her Twitter account: "Even though I think about myself in the pitcher's shoes during every @sharktankindia pitch, standing there and pitching @trySUGAR from 2016 was different level of scary and fun! As Peyush reminded me, expected no mercy! Watch@kaushikmkj and me in the finale episode at 10 p.m. tonight!"

The entrepreneur presented her business idea in front of the sharks. In her previous post, she shared her overall experience on the show in her Instagram post.

She said: "Last week for Shark Tank India Season 2 gets underway today and similar to last year's experience with every pitch, debate, and discussion I'm just blown away by three things... The sheer range of people across India who watch a show like this!"

"From sixth graders in school to CISF officers at airports to even the security guard at Jio World Drive who said: "Madam, humein bhi kabhi kuchh karna hai" it's overwhelming to see how India across income groups continues to be a nation that thrives on inspiration and the romance of the 'what ifs' coming true no matter how statistically insignificant they may be."

"The breaking of age as a barrier to starting up. Felt near surreal to see two 19-year-olds from a non-metro city pitch their start-up @zillionaireindia with such class and confidence. Almost as incredible to hear @avimeeherbal's 85-year-old Nanaji proclaim, "Baal toh main ugaake hi chhodunga", with so much passion and resolve."

"And lastly, how incredibly amazing my photography skills have become after serving at least a thousand 'Can you please take a picture of Vineeta and me?' requests over the last year."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor