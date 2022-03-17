Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor stands out in his swansong film

The trailer of Rishi Kapoor's final film Sharmaji Namkeen was unveiled today by the makers. Filled with flavour and a whole lot of love, the trailer showcases a relatable and heartwarming story of self-realisation and discovery of a retired widower who takes up the most random of chores to keep himself busy and away from loneliness. Though after much trial and error, joy finally enters his life as he discovers a passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty group.

Sharmaji Namkeen boasts of a stellar star cast. The Late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal are seen alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. In a first for Hindi cinema, Sharmaji Namkeen features two veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal playing the same character. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. In a video announcing the trailer release date, Ranbir Kapoor had revealed that after Rishi Kapoor’s death in April 2020, the makers came up with different ideas to fill the late actor’s shoes.

