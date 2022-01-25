Sharman, Shriya's 'Music School' kicks off third schedule in Hyderabad

Mumbai, Jan 25 The third schedule of the Ilaiyaraaja musical 'Music School' directed by Papa Rao Biyyala flagged off in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The bilingual film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and stars Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran.

In view of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

Talking about the third schedule, director Papa Rao Biyyala says: "The second schedule of 'Music School' was an absolute blast. The entire team enjoyed being in a musical ambience. We launch into the third schedule by playing off to the energy of the new year. At the same time, we take the safety of our team very seriously."

He adds, "We make sure that only those who are absolutely required are present on the set. It's a great relief that the sanitisation team is extremely thorough and the film's team is cautious and considerate."

Produced by Yamini Films and written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, 'Music School' tells the story of two teachers, Mary D'Cruz (played by Shriya) and Manoj (essayed by Sharman), who try their best to cut down the influence of an unimaginative education system over pupils with the culture and refinement of music and theatre.

The film also stars Shaan, Suhasini Mulay, Prakash Raj, Benjamin Gilani, Srikanth Iyengar, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswamy, Ozu Barua, Bugs Bhargava, Mangala Bhatt, Phani Eggoti, and Vaquar Shaikh and features cinematography by Kiran Deohans.

