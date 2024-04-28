Sharvari extends birthday wishes to Nikkhil Advani, calls him her "favourite person"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : Actor Sharvari on Sunday extended a heartfelt birthday wish to the ace filmmaker Nikkhil Advani.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a picture with him and wrote in her special birthday wish, "Happy Birthday to my favourite person! Happy Birthday Nikkhil sir!...@nikkhiladvani"

Reacting to her post, he mentioned, "The feeling is absolutely mutual my dearest"

Nikkhil Advani also shared a picture of himself with a birthday cake and wrote, "The best thing about celebrating a birthday is being about to celebrate it with a unit that comes to work everyday believing that they are doing something special. #FreedomAtMidnight unit fights for every shot. Stunning level of commitment and an insane energy that just propels every moment that we are capturing to become just that much better. Thank you guys for being the best."

Meanwhile, Sharvari will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in 'Vedaa' follows the journey of a young woman (played by Sharvari Wagh) who faces and resists a repressive system against Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of an elusive antagonist. With the help of her saviour (John), this unusual ally becomes her weapon in the struggle for justice.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.

Director Nikkhil Advani earlier said in a statement, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa."

Madhu Bhojwani, producer, Emmay Entertainment said in a statement, "We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances and high-octane action and drama, perfect for a big screen experience."Written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

'Vedaa' is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.

