'Shastry Virudh Shastry' to be released on November 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : The film 'Shastry Virudh Shastry' has finally got a release date.

On Thursday, the makers announced that the film will hit the theatres on November 3.

Paresh Rawal, Shiv Panditt, Mimi Chakraborty, Amruta Subhash, Manoj Joshi, and Neena Kulkarni are a part of ''Shastry Virudh Shastry', which centres around the seven-year-old Momoji, trapped in an intricate web of emotions, torn between his parents and his loving grandparents.

Sharing the update, Paresh Rawal took to X and wrote, "Can love for your child be proved in the courtroom? #ShastryVirudhShastry in cinemas 3rd November, 2023."

The makers also unveiled the film's poster which offers a glimpse into the emotional turmoil that unfolds in this riveting courtroom drama.

The film is made under the banner of Viacom18 Studios.

