Shatrughan Sinha Admits To Cheating On His Wife Poonam For A Popular Bollywood Actress

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha recently confessed that he cheated on wife Poonam Sinha, with other popular actress who was also his co-star in several films. In a recent interview, while talking to Lehren Retro, a journalist reminded Sinha about his old statements. “I remember from the past when you told me you had your feet in two different boats," the reporter said. Shatrughan responded, “Two different boats? I would say, sometimes I was in several boats.

Accepting that he was in a relationship with other women he said, “I have definitely made mistakes in my life. It was natural for a boy, who had come all the way from Patna to get lost in the glitz and glamour of the industry. I didn’t know how to deal with stardom. People get lost in all this. I didn’t have any guardian to guide me. However, after Poonam came in my life, she helped me a lot."

Refusing to name the actress Sinha said, “I am grateful to her. I have received lots of love from her, and have learnt a lot. I have no complaints."“I want to say, its not just the girls involved in the love triangle that are suffering, the man equally suffers. He struggles to get out of the situation even when he wants to," Shatrughan concluded by his confession

“When a man is good at heart, and he is having two committed relationships simultaneously, he too suffers a lot in terms of his mental and physical health. You also feel guilty. When you are out with your lover, you feel guilty for your wife at home and when you are with your wife, you feel bad for your lover: Usko khilona banake kyu rakha hai?’" he added.

When asked if he was supportive of his daughter’s inter-faith marriage, he said, “Of course, I will support my daughter. I don’t have any reason not to." He explained, “It’s their life and their wedding. They have to lead a life. If they are sure about each other, who are we to be against it? As parents and as a father, it was my duty to support her.

Shatrughan Sinha said, “I have always been with her, and I will continue to be so. We speak so much about women’s empowerment, how is it wrong for her to choose her partner? Not like she did anything illegal. She was mature." He added, “I was enjoying her wedding parties. I was so overjoyed meeting and greeting people. They (Sonakshi and Zaheer) looked very beautiful together. There was an amazing atmosphere."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal kept their relationship under wraps for years before officially tying the knot on June 23 in a private ceremony at the actress’s Mumbai residence. Their registered marriage was followed by a star-studded reception attended by Bollywood icons like Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Rekha, and Kajol.