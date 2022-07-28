Shawn Mendes calls off his world tour to prioritise mental health

Shawn Mendes has cancelled his world tour, after initially postponing the first few weeks of shows, to prioritise his mental health.The “When You’re Gone” singer said he will be taking a break from touring due to the “toll that being back on the road” would take on him.“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he said.

“It has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."Mendes performed a number of shows already, appearing in Sacramento, California, as well as cities around Canada. But after the initial run of shows, Mendes told fans earlier this month in a now-deleted post that he was taking time off from tour to address mental health concerns.The Canadian-born performer has been transparent with fans about his health challenges. In April, he tweeted a screenshot of an iPhone Note he’d written that said he often “feels like he’s either flying or drowning."