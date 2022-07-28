Shawn Mendes calls off his world tour to prioritise mental health
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 28, 2022 01:58 PM 2022-07-28T13:58:12+5:30 2022-07-28T13:58:38+5:30
Shawn Mendes has cancelled his world tour, after initially postponing the first few weeks of shows, to prioritise his mental health.The “When You’re Gone” singer said he will be taking a break from touring due to the “toll that being back on the road” would take on him.“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he said.
"It has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."Mendes performed a number of shows already, appearing in Sacramento, California, as well as cities around Canada. But after the initial run of shows, Mendes told fans earlier this month in a now-deleted post that he was taking time off from tour to address mental health concerns.The Canadian-born performer has been transparent with fans about his health challenges. In April, he tweeted a screenshot of an iPhone Note he'd written that said he often "feels like he's either flying or drowning."