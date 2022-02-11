Shawn Mendes to voice 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' for Sony

Pop star Shawn Mendes is set to voice Lyle in Will Speck and Josh Gordon's 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' for Sony Pictures.

Deadline has confirmed the news that Shawn will voice the lovable main character for Sony's highly-anticipated adaptation of the classic children's book 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'. The film is based on the bestselling children's book by Bernard Waber.

Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Winslow Fegley also are on board to star. Speck and Gordon will direct, with the script being adapted by Will Davies.

Published in 1965, the venerable children's tale centres on the title reptile who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City.

As per the logline obtained by Deadline, "Lyle enjoys helping the Primm family with everyday chores and playing with the neighbourhood kids. He's the happiest crocodile any home ever had -- until one neighbour insists that Lyle belongs in a zoo. Mr Grumps and his cat, Loretta, don't like crocodiles, and everything Lyle does to win them over seems to go wrong. It will take all of Lyle's charm -- and courage -- to reveal the hero, and friend, behind the big crocodile smile."

Speck and Gordon are producing alongside Hutch Parker. Dan Wilson is executive producing for Hutch Parker Entertainment and Kevin K. Vafi is executive producing for Speck and Gordon.

The film's executive producers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote original songs for the film alongside Mendes, Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwame. Brittany Morrissey is overseeing the project for the studio.

The film will release on November 18, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor