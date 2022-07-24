'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' trailer brings back Zachary Levi as lovable superhero

Los Angeles, July 24 Zachary Levi is set to return as the DC superhero in the upcoming film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods". The film's trailer debuted at the San Diego Comic Con this past weekend. It shows the return of Levi as the loveable superhero Shazam and he might be suffering from an imposter syndrome.

Although the character Levi plays, is a teenager, he is dealing with some relatable adult thoughts, reports 'People' magazine.

The trailer opens with: "I'm an idiot. I don't deserve these powers, if I'm being honest. Like, what am I even contributing?"

The goofy kid-inside-a-superhero, Billy Batson, goes on to compare himself to 'The Flash', 'Aquaman' and 'Batman', the famed heroes of DC's extended universe. "And I'm just me," Levi-as-Billy-as-Shazam continues. "I feel like a fraud."

According to 'People', the trailer gives a little recap of the 2019 Shazam film, which earned $365 million worldwide. The movie followed Billy (Asher Angel), a newly fostered teenager who is looking for his mother, only to find unexpected superpowers when he recites the magic word "Shazam!"

'People' adds that the 'Daughters of Atlas', portrayed by Oscar-winner Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler, are setting out to take back the power of the gods "stolen" by Billy and his other friends.

The demigod siblings serve as the primary villains of the film in which screenwriter Henry Gayden and director David F. Sandberg are both set to return.

