'She has made India proud': John Abraham meets Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Actor John Abraham expressed pride and admiration for Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who recently returned from the Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris with two bronze medals.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, John shared a picture with Manu, celebrating her achievements.

In the picture, Manu can be seen holding one of her bronze medals while John holds the other, both beaming with pride.

Along with the picture, the'Vedaa' actor added a sweet caption, "Had the pleasure of meeting @bhakermanu and her lovely family. She has made India proud!!! Respect."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the ongoing Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

She had a shot at returning with three medals from Paris. But in her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics. Bhaker is the first athlete from the Indian contingent after independence to get two medals in a single edition of the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham will be next seen in 'Vedaa.'

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer.

At the start of the trailer, John can be seen reciting Lord Krishna's lines from Bhagavad Gita in the background as his character is shown fighting goons.

'Vedaa' has been produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also features Abhishek Bannerjee.

It will face a box office clash with 'Stree 2' on August 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor