"She is a vastly untapped actor": Hansal Mehta on working with Kareena Kapoor in 'The Buckingham Murders'

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is known for his projects like 'Shahid', 'Scam 1992', and others, has collaborated with Kareena Kapoor for his latest film 'The Buckingham Murders'. This collaboration has piqued the interest of the audience for the movie.

Kareena surely surprises viewers in 'The Buckingham Murders', as her character in this latest film is somewhere different from her previous roles.

The ace director shared his experience of working with the 'Jab We Met' star and said that she is a "wonderful" actor and the credit for bringing her on board goes to Ektaa R Kapoor.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared, "Kareena came on board in 2020. She is a wonderful person, who has a very positive energy. She is always very focused. At the same time, very chilled out, instinctive and sharp. Shooting with her was a lot of fun. We had a wonderful time shooting with her and also seeing her on top of her game. Interpreting the character the way she did, performing it the way she did, it was a joy to watch. I think she is a vastly untapped actor. She's a big star and an actor. We had a lovely time working with her."

The 'Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!' director said that the credit for bringing Kareena on board goes to the producer Ektaa R Kapoor, "this. I don't think this film could have been the film that it is without Kareena and the credit goes to Ektaa who got her interested in this. She (Kareena) read the story and by the time we met on a Zoom call, she had already decided that she wanted to do the film"

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the mysterious drama revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar).

The director, who is known for bringing meaningful stories on-screen opened up about the film and what inspired him to come up with the project.

"I have always liked stories that allow me to explore characters who are displaced, characters who are dealing with some sort of grief and trauma. And here was an opportunity to explore that kind of a character, but with a murder mystery that sort of drives this exploration. That is why I got drawn to the story," he added.

The Buckingham Murders' was released in the theatres on September 13.

Talking about Hansal Mehta's upcoming project, he is all set to come up with the much-anticipated biopic 'Gandhi'.

