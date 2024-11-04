"She is Psychotic": Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Esha Makes Shocking Claims

Actress Rupali Ganguly has been facing numerous accusations recently. Former colleagues from her popular TV show Anupamaa have claimed that Rupali's insecurities contributed to their decision to leave the series. Additionally, her stepdaughter Esha Verma has accused Rupali of breaking up their family. Esha, who is the younger daughter of Rupali’s husband Ashwin K Verma from his second marriage, has alleged that Rupali had an extramarital affair with Ashwin and has distanced him from his family. In response to these claims, Ashwin defended Rupali, asserting that his divorce was not due to a "third person."

An old post from Esha has resurfaced on social media, where she accused Rupali of having a long-term affair with her father while he was still married. Esha described Rupali as a "cruel-hearted woman" who has tried to separate her and her sister from their father. She detailed how Ashwin lived in California and New Jersey for about 13-14 years before moving to Mumbai and stated that Rupali has one son with him. Esha expressed her frustration, stating, “This is pathetic. Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly? She claims to have a happy marriage with my dad, but in reality, she is controlling and psychotic towards him. Whenever I try to call my father, she yells and issues threats against me and my mother.”

In her post, Esha compared Rupali’s behavior to that of Rhea Chakraborty regarding Sushant Singh Rajput, alleging that Rupali gives her father strange medications and exerts control over his life. Esha, now 22, lamented the impact of Rupali’s relationship with her father on her family, stating, “It’s not easy to see happy families while mine was broken... when my mom had to work two jobs to provide for us.”Esha further asserted that her father’s professional standing was compromised due to Rupali’s influence. She emphasized her desire to share her side of the story now that she is an adult and has graduated from college, stating, “It’s not fair that just because she is a television star, her false narrative can gain attention and praise.”

In light of these allegations, Ashwin took to Twitter to clarify that the claims were false. He acknowledged having two daughters from previous relationships and stated, “I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent’s relationship. But marriages end for many reasons... challenges that were between her and me and that had nothing to do with any other person.” Ashwin expressed his desire for his children and wife to be treated positively, lamenting the negative impact of media narratives. Rupali and Ashwin married in February 2013 and welcomed their son Rudraksh in August of the same year. They had been friends for 12 years prior to their marriage.