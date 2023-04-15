"She makes me look just fine": Arjun Kapoor has this to say about his personal photographer Malaika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently enjoying their trip to Germany.

The duo never misses any chance of sharing their adorable couple moments with their fans on social media.

On Saturday, the 'Gunday' actor took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of himself taken by none other than Malaika.

In the pictures, Arjun could be seen posing on the streets of Berlin, Germany in a long black jacket, matching jeans and holding a black umbrella and a huge white shopping bag.

"Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine!!!," her captioned the post.

Soon after he dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"wow handsome," a fan commented.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa.

