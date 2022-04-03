Sheetal Thakur shares beyond-adorable post wishing husband Vikrant Massey on his birthday

Sheetal Thakur is celebrating his husband Vikrant Massey's 35th birthday on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sheetal shared a slew of beyond-adorable pictures from the duo's wedding festivities.

In one of the pictures, Sheetal could be seen planting a kiss on Vikrant's cheek as they duo hugs each other.

"Happiest of birthdays to my incredibly talented smoke show of a Husband. Today and always I celebrate you. I love you, Xoxo. Wifey," Sheetal wrote in the caption.

Vikrant also commented on Sheetal's post by writing, "Thank you my everything!!! Thank you for making this world a better place to live in. Can't thank you enough."

The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18.

The duo, who features together in the first season of the web series 'Broken but Beautiful', got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor