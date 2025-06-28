Shefali Jariwala Cremated in Mumbai: Husband Parag Tyagi in Tears As He Bids Final Goodbye to Wife (Watch Video)

Actress Shefali Jariwala, famous for the song Kaanta Laga, has died at the age of 42. Shefali passed away on Friday, June 27, after suffering a heart attack. Her sudden demise has come as a big shock to fans, her family, and the film fraternity. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, was seen in tears as he bid a final goodbye to his wife, Shefali.

The cremation took place in Mumbai, attended by relatives, friends and celebrities from the entertainment industry who came to bid her a final farewell. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, paid floral tributes to her body. Shefali’s sudden death has been a devastating blow for Parag, who has been inconsolable and overcome with grief. Shefali’s mother is also deeply saddened.

"I have known her (Shefali Jariwala) since we participated in Bigg Boss 13. She has been like a sister to me ever since... Now I will wait for the rest of my life for her call to ring on my phone. I used to call her 'Chupdi'. Her name is still saved in my mobile like that," said social media influencer and YouTuber Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau.

"I loved her from the bottom of my heart. She is my family... People are saying she had a heart attack. But she did not have such a weak heart... Recently, she had spent Rs 25 lakhs on her father's operation, telling him that you are just 75 years old, enjoy your life. Now her father is shouldering his daughter's bier... Everything is in God's hands. Everyone born will go one day. But to go like this is shocking.... When I fell ill in Bigg Boss, she used to take care of me. She used to be very happy with me on Raksha Bandhan. I used to surprise her. I have so many fond memories of her. That's why I have tears in my eyes today," Hindustani Bhau added.

Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas Gupta were also spotted. Calling Shefali a "happy-go-lucky" girl, 'Kaanta Laga' music director Harry Anand prayed for the departed soul. Speaking with ANI, Harry walked down memory lane and opened up about collaborating with Shefali on the iconic song 'Kaanta Laga'.

Actress Shefali Jariwala's post-mortem report has been reserved and no foul play is suspected at this stage. Preliminary findings revealed nothing suspicious, though further investigation is ongoing. Police have recorded statements from eight individuals, including her husband and domestic staff, as part of the inquiry into her sudden demise, said Mumbai Police.

Shefali shot to fame with the song Kaanta Laga. She also appeared in a few TV serials, films, and web series. She was a participant in Bigg Boss 13. Shefali married actor Parag Tyagi in 2014, and the couple had been living a happy life together. However, her sudden passing has left Parag and their family heartbroken.