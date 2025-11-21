Shefali Shah reveals why she was weeping upon the release of ‘Delhi Crime 3’

Mumbai, Nov 21 Actress Shefali Shah, who is receiving a lot of positive response to the 3rd season of her International Emmy-winning series ‘Delhi Crime’, has shared that she was “weeping with relief” once the show was released, and the early reviews were out.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a long note. She shared that this time around, she pitched her lead character of Vartika Chaturvedi. In the 3rd season, her character has been promoted but with a punishment posting in Assam.

Talking about the changes she did to her character in the 3rd season, she shared, “I was terrified. It is the understatement of the century before ‘Delhi Crime 3’ dropped. I played a different side of Vartika this time. She felt the pain and anger with equal and more intensity, but instead of showing it, she channelled it into finding the girls. All situations require one aspect that's more prevalent than others. Certain situations need to be handled with power, certain with strength, certain with command, certain with force, and certain like this one, with compassion and empathy”.

She further mentioned that this time, there was no bravado for her character. Rather, it was just perseverance and a relentless pursuit to find the girls and do what she believes she was born to do, protect, safeguard and get justice.

She went on, “When I saw the show myself, I didn't know if you'll would be able to see my version of Vartika and love her as much as the last time. A lot of times histrionics, drama, heightened emotion is considered a good performance. But I wasn't performing, I was just becoming her, and this is how she felt. I didn't know if this side of Vartika, without her bravado, would land”.

She continued, “But when the show dropped and I read the reviews, I was overjoyed and weeping with relief. But then started the outpour of your love. Not only did you understand her, but you'll felt her, rooted for her, backed her and accepted her with open hearts. You'll didn't just watch her go through every moment, you'll lived it with her and me (sic)”.

“You'll made me realise two things: 1. We often don't give enough credit to the audience's intelligence and sensitivity. 2. I'm lucky to be loved so much. Truly. I'm overwhelmed beyond words. I'm grateful and humbled more than I can show. And it's too small a word to encapsulate all that I feel for you'll but just THANK YOU. THANK YOU SO SO SO00000 MUCH. I'm truly blessed to have your love and blessings. Forever indebted, Yours Shefali. P.S. I read all the messages and try, and reply to most, but I may have missed some or can't reply to all. But please know I feel every bit of your love. So to every single one of you”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor