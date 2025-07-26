Shefali Shah urges all not to take travel safety for granted: 'I’m grateful for being safe'

Mumbai, July 26 Versatile actress Shefali Shah has reflected on how we all tend to take our safety for granted while traveling, especially when traveling by flight.

She admitted that she loves to fly and is always excited to go to the airport.

"Even if I’ve pre-selected the seat, still confirming, “It’s a window seat na?” And rejoicing when it is, like I got a surprise gift.

Then the next 2 hours, loafing around, going into stores, picking a coffee, buying books."

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress also shared how she makes herself comfortable once she gets on the plane.

"I remove my socks, shawl, jacket, and book from my backpack, and try to squeeze it into the overhead bin among many pregnant bags.

I settle in, fan nozzle full blast, shoes off, socks and jacket on, shawl wrapped, legs folded, and seatbelt strapped. I pick my beverage and hot towel, choose a meal from the menu, browse the in-flight magazine, pick the next holiday spot while soft music plays in the background," she disclosed.

Shefali added that, like many of us, she does not watch the safety demo, thinking she will never need an emergency protocol.

However, in the light of the recent Air India crash, which ended up claiming more than 200 lives, for the first time in a long time, she felt thankful for being safe during her travels all these years.

The 'Jalsa' actress wrote on the micro-blogging site, "But the bizarre ongoing aviation pandemic made me look back and I realised, NOT ONCE… in all these years of travel, has it occurred to me this may be the last journey I’ll ever take."

Expressing her gratitude, she concluded, saying, "No, I’m not naive or taking life for granted. I’m grateful for being safe and blessed, and I truly hope and pray that so is everyone flying anywhere in the world."

