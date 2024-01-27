Shehnaaz Gill cuts three birthday cakes; receives love from Rhea Kapoor, Guru Randhawa

Mumbai, Jan 27 The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame actress Shehnaaz Gill turned 30th on Saturday, and the social media is flooded with warm birthday wishes for the diva.

The celebrities like Aly Goni, Guru Randhawa, Kusha Kapila, Rhea Kapoor, and Bharti Singh have dropped birthday wishes for the Punjabi diva.

Born on January 27, 1994, in Punjab, Shehnaaz is an actress and singer, known for her work in Punjabi, Hindi television and Bollywood.

Gill, known for her work in the movie ‘Daaka’ took to Instagram Stories and shared glimpses of her intimate birthday celebration with her close friends and family.

Giving a sneak peek into the midnight birthday bash, Shehnaaz shared a delightful glimpse of her different birthday cakes. There was a pineapple cake, a strawberry cake, and a big one which was a mixed fruit cake.

In the video, we can see Shehnaaz making a wish and blowing the candles.

The ‘Kala Shah Kala’ actress got a birthday wish from Aly, wherein the latter shared a screenshot of the video call with Shehnaaz.

Aly wrote: "Happy happy birthday meri pyaaari dost… stay happy always and mad.”

Singer Guru Randhawa shared a glimpse of their music video ‘Moon Rise’, and wrote: “Wishing my most fav Shehnaaz Gill a very happy birthday.”

Kusha Kapila, who shared the screen with Shehnaaz in the movie ‘Thank You for Coming’, shared a collage with the birthday girl, and captioned it: “Happiest birthday Shenazuuuuuu. You breathe life into every space you walk in and see people for who they are. Ekdum pure unfiltered insaan, may waheguru fill your life with the same happiness that you bring to everyone around you. Waiting for you to do my makeup again soon on a 15 hour flight love you.”

The producer of ‘Thank You for Coming', Rhea Kapoor wrote: “Happy birthday Shehnaaz miss you.” Shehnaaz replied to her saying: “Thank you Rhea! Miss you more.. see you soon once in Mumbai.”

The laughter queen Bharti shared a video of her son, wherein the little bundle of joy is cutely saying: “Happy birthday Shehnaaz.”

Shehnaaz replied: “Thank you so much mera baby.”

On the professional front, Shehnaaz will be next seen in the movie ‘Sab First Class’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor