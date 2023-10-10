Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised Due To Food Infection

Shehnaaz Gill has been hospitalised. The actress, who recently appeared in the film Thank You For Coming, revealed that she was hospitalised by hosting an Instagram Live on Monday night. The Bigg Boss alum was seen resting in the hospital with a bottle of drips strapped to her hand. In the video, Shehnaaz revealed that she was hospitalised after she was diagnosed with food infection but assured fans that she was recovering. Rhea Kapoor paid a visit to Shehnaaz while Anil Kapoor sent his wishes.

“Guys, I am fine now. I was unwell, I had an infection. I had a sandwich from outside. I would like to tell you to please avoid outside food now, there are cases of food infection," she said, in Hindi. Shehnaaz Gill added, “Mujhe pata tha agar main live aa gayi, mujhe sympathy milegi. Yeh mujhe nahi chahiye."

She urged fans to go watch her recently released film, Thank You For Coming. While fans sent their love and hoped for her speedy recovery, Anil Kapoor also dropped into the comments section to praise Shehnaaz. “You are like Mumtaz, the next Mumtaz," he wrote. Shehnaaz quickly added him to the live and he exchanged pleasantries before he disconnected from the live session.