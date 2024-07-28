Shehnaaz Gill Reports Ghost Sighting During Miami Vacation; Actress Shares Shocking Details

Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently on a US tour, reported an unsettling experience in Miami, claiming she "felt a ghost" and sensed some "negative energies" in her room. In a vlog posted on Sunday, Shehnaaz was seen exploring Miami's streets with her brother Shehbaz and other family members.

The video captured her visiting a makeup store and enjoying carrot juice at a restaurant. During a brief stroll, Shehnaaz asked her cousin to recount a strange event from the previous night. Her cousin described an eerie encounter, stating, "There was a ghost in the room." Shehnaaz elaborated on the experience, mentioning the presence of negative energies and adding that Shehbaz was so frightened he refused to enter the room alone. He explained his actions by saying, "How will I save you if I am not safe?" The vlog also showed Shehnaaz spending time at the beach and meeting fans.

Shehnaaz began her career as a model and appeared in the 2015 music video "Shiv Di Kitaab". She made her Punjabi cinema debut in 2017 with "Sat Shri Akaal England". Her career gained significant momentum in 2019 when she participated in the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan, where she finished third and gained a large fanbase. The show was ultimately won by the late actor Sidharth Shukla.