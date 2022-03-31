Shehnaaz Gill shares her weight loss journey, says ‘You can lose weight even at home'

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made her grand appearance in Shilpa Shetty's chat show, Shape of You opened up about the massive weight-loss transformation that she did in the Covid-19 lockdown period. Shehnaaz said “By the time I finished Bigg Boss, the lockdown had started. So, in the lockdown, I thought, ‘Why not do something new?’ so that when people see me, they will be like, ‘Is that Shehnaaz?'”

She further revealed her diet plan, the singer said “It wasn’t like I did something different in my diet. I consumed the same diet but reduced my portion size. After waking up, I drink tea and turmeric water. Now I start my day by drinking apple cider vinegar water. For breakfast, I sometimes eat green grams, dosa, or a fenugreek paratha. I consume a high-protein breakfast. My 70 percent focus has been towards my diet."

Shehnaaz also mentioned the importance of water said “I drink a lot of water. To make the water tasty, I add strawberries and cucumber to it and drink it all day. It is also very important for your skin.”

She also denied going to the gym for weight loss, “You can lose weight effectively even while staying at home. If you aren’t allowed to go outside, then walk around in the house,” she said.