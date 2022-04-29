Shehnaaz Gill to debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’?

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to prominence during her stint in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house will reportedly be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.Shehnaaz, who last acted in the Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’, will now be seen opposite Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.While it is confirmed that Shehnaaz will be a part of the film, details about her character are not out yet.

On the other hand, ETimes reported that dancer and host Raghav Juyal has also been roped in for an interesting role.Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush Sharma also confirmed his role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In an official statement, he said, “I’m looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I’m grateful for how my innings in the film industry have panned out.”Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is one of the highly anticipated movies, which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead. The movie is scheduled to release this year in December. ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, helmed by Farhad Samji was first announced in 2020, which was scheduled for Eid 2021 release back then

