Shehnaaz Gill walks out of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who was going to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', has now reportedly walked out of the film. However, a source close to the film, confirmed to a news portal that Shehnaaz is very much a part of the movie and has been paired opposite Raghav Juyal.

Apart from Shehnaaz Gill, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will also mark the Bollywood debut of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. A member from the film's unit had previously revealed, “Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot.” This big ticket entertainer features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady opposite Salman Khan. ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is slated for release on December 30, 2023.