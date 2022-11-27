Shekhar Suman does a qawwali to roast 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants

Mumbai, Nov 27 Shekhar Suman has roasted the 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants in a qawwali that he sings during the 'Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman' segment.

As he makes comments on each and every contestant, it leads to a tiff between Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

Ankit questions Priyanka about her behaviour, to which Priyanka says Ankit remaining silent most of the time irritates her.

Ankit tries to explain to Priyanka that every conversation need not be a fight but could be a normal discussion, which though fails to impress Priyanka.

In another segment, Archana Gautam refuses to follow the orders given by Bigg Boss and denies serving the punishment given by Bigg Boss.

Five contestants, including Archana Gautam, Saundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, were sleeping during the day and despite a warning by Bigg Boss, they kept on sleeping.

Bigg Boss then asks the other contestants to continuously splash cold water on them.

Others follow the diktat, but Archana says she would catch a cold because of the chilled water. This leads to Bigg Boss deciding to punish everyone inside the house, which triggers a fight among the housemates.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor