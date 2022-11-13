'Sheru Te Sweety Di Wedding': Neighbours in Gurugram to get their dogs married

Even though it's said that marriages are made in heaven, there is a match that has been set up by two neighbours in Gurugram's Palam Vihar Extension who are getting their pet dogs hitched.

This unique wedding of the dogs named Sheru (male) and Sweety (female), for which 100 invitation cards have been printed, has their entire locality excited and they will be attending the marriage ceremony as 'baraatis'.

According to the wedding organisers, while Sheru and Sweety will take the pheras on November 13 at 8:30 pm, the Mehendi ceremony was performed on Saturday.

Rani, the person who raised Sweety spoke about her dog and said, "I did not have children after marriage and to help me tackle this loneliness my husband brought Sweety from the temple 3 years ago and since then I have raised Sweety like her child."

She added that due to this wedding they now have the opportunity to perform a 'kanyadaan'.

Meanwhile, the family that has raised Sheru said that "he is 8 years old and has grown up playing with their children since they were young."

In Delhi NCR, where due to dog attacks on children, old people, women and guards, the government has issued guidelines regarding raising a dog, the marriage of Sheru and Sweety has brought to light the immense love that exists between humans and dogs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor