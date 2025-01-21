"She's happy, healthy and feisty!!": Melania Griffith celebrates mom Tippi Hedren's 95th birthday

Washington, DC [US], January 21 : Tippi Hedren is celebrating a milestone birthday as she turns 95!

Her daughter, Melanie Griffith took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to treat fans with a post featuring a photo and video of Hedren enjoying her birthday cake. The video also showed her blowing out candles and smiling as she waved at the camera.

The proud daughter added a caption along with the video. The caption read, "My beautiful Mama turned 95 yesterday! She's happy, healthy and feisty!!

Hedren, who began her career as a model in New York in the 1950s, became internationally known in the 1960s through her roles in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds and Marnie. She won the Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer in 1964 and continued to work in film and TV for over six decades.

Along with her celebrated career, Hedren cherishes her large family. She shares her only daughter, Melanie Griffith, with her ex-husband Peter Griffith. Over the years, Melanie has also achieved great success in Hollywood and earned an Oscar nomination for her role in Working Girl (1988).

The pair share a close bond and have even acted together in a few projects. Hedren is also the grandmother to Griffith's children, including actors Dakota Johnson and Jesse Johnson.

Last year, when Hedren turned 94, she shared with PEOPLE that her favorite way to celebrate was to be surrounded by family.

"It may not be exciting to the rest of the world, but as a mother and grandmother it's the perfect way to celebrate," said the star. In photos Melanie shared from the festivities, Hedren could be seen rocking bold pink lipstick and sprinkle-covered glasses that read "CAKE TIME!," the retired actress told People.

