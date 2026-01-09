Shibani Dandekar calls life with Farhan Akhtar 'an adventure', calls him her 'happy place'

Mumbai, Jan 9 Actress Shibani Dandekar Akhtar shared a heartfelt birthday note for her husband and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, on January 9, calling her life with him an ‘adventure’.

Posting a video montage featuring cosy throwback moments of the couple together, alongside a warm caption, she wrote: “My best friend. My happy place. My everything. This life with you is the greatest adventure and I can’t wait to keep exploring. Happy birthday my sweet guy @faroutakhtar Love you with all my heart @faroutakhtar. (sic)”

The video montage comprises various happy and goofy moments of Shibani and Farhan from their good times together.

For the uninitiated, Shibani and Farhan tied the knot in February 2022 in an intimate ceremony at the Akhtar family home, Sukoon, in Khandala. The couple dated for nearly 4 years before tying the knot. The relationship began around 2018

Their wedding marked Farhan’s second marriage, following his first with Adhuna Bhabani, which ended in divorce.

Coincidentally, Shibani’s sister VJ and actress Anusha Dandekar also shares the same birth date as Farhan Akhtar - January 9.

On account of her darling younger sister's birthday, Shibani had penned a cute note. Sharing a video straight from their childhood, Shibani wrote, “Shibani's birthday wish for Anusha read, "Happy bday chicken. I love you endlessly my little superstar Dream big, shine bright and stay as beautiful as you are always @anushadandekar (sic).”

Anusha also replied with an adorable comment. She wrote, “Anusha wrote, "I love you so much! I’ll always be this small for you, I know. Hence the tracker on my phone, hehe. Thankyou for loving me as much as you do (sic).”

