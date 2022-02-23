Shibani Dandekar changes name on Instagram after wedding with Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar has changed her name on Instagram after tying the knot with Farhan Akhtar. The two got married in Khandala last week and got their marriage officially registered earlier this week. On Instagram, Shibani has now changed her name to Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. She even added a new title to her bio. “Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer. MRS AKHTAR,” it reads. Farhan's Instagram profile remains the same.

Farhan and Shibani’s wedding ceremony was a starry affair. The celebrities who marked their presence at the do included Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Saqib Saleem and others. Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan was last seen in ‘Toofan’ co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Next up, he is all set to take over the directorial reins once again for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. The film will bring together Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt together for the first time