Shikhar Dhawan strikes a stylish pose with Akshay Kumar

Cricket and Bollywood are often called the twin engines of the Indian entertainment industry. And it's always a treat to watch the stars of the respective fields coming together and forming a bond.

On Monday, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan dropped a stylish picture with Bollywood's one of the most loved stars Akshay Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Shikhar posted the image in which he is seen sharing smiles with Akshay.

Dressed in black shirt and black pants, Shikhar looked dapper. On the other hand, Akshay is seen in an ethnic outfit.

"With an amazing person Inside Out @akshaykumar," Shikhar captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co4RxkKr9d7/?hl=en

Shikhar and Akshay's picture has garnered several likes and comments.

"kya baat hai," a social media user commented.

"Bhaut khoob," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently busy promoting his film 'Selfiee'. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24.

Shikhar is considered one of the best Indian openers, especially in the ODIs. The left-handed opener has represented the side in 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is so far, while making 34 appearances in the longest format of the game.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor