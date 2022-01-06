Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih dies at 52 in Mumbai

Shillong Chamber Choir founder and noted music composer Neil Nongkynrih died after prolonged illness. The 52-year-old music conductor and composer who led the SCC to national fame after a reality TV Show about a decade ago, died at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Neil and the entire Choir are in Mumbai for the past three months on work. "He was admitted at the hospital yesterday and passed away in the evening today after a surgery," a spokesperson of the group told PTI.

He said the mortal remains of Neil, who was awarded the Padma Shri, in 2015 would be brought back to his home here as soon as all formalities in Mumbai are completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to Neil Nongkynrih's family and admirers. In a tweet, PM Modi said Neil Nongkynrih was an "outstanding mentor to the Shillong Chamber Choir", adding that his creativity will always be remembered."Mr. Neil Nongkynrih was an outstanding mentor to the Shillong Chamber Choir, which enthralled audiences globally. I have also witnessed some of their superb performances. He left us too soon. His creativity will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and admirers. RIP," PM Modi said.