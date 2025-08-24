Shilpa Rao is 'Overwhelmed' on Winning National Film Award for Jawan's Chaleya, Recalls the Reaction of Her Parents

Celebrated singer Shilpa Rao is fresh off her National Film Award win for Chaleya song from Jawan. She won the Best Female Playback Singer and upon receiving the win at the 71st National Awards, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India, the jury and the entire team of Jawan. In her long note, she even penned warm words for her parents and family, thanking them for being her backbone.

A part of her note read, “My parents, my brother Anurag, my husband Ritesh and my family and friends, your love is my backbone. To all my gurus and ustads who taught me music. Everyone in the film fraternity who worked with me and has been a guide, my gratitude."

She also expressed that she feels grateful to the audiences who love her songs and resonate with them. “To the audiences who carry my music in their hearts, this win is yours as much as mine. Thank you for being there for me every day. Feeling overwhelmed, grateful and like a giant ball of love today. Thank you.”, she concluded her note.

Upon winning the prestigious honour, the ‘Besharam Rang’ singer stated that the first names that came to her mind were her parents, her guru and everyone who stood beside her all these years. She even recalled how her parents reacted upon getting the news. “My parents were happier than I was,” she stated. In an honourable gesture, Shilpa dedicated her National Award win to her hometown. She shared, "This win is not just my own. The National Award belongs to all those who stood by me and to Jamshedpur, my hometown that shaped me and continues to be my anchor."

Be it a Bollywood chartbuster or a regional composition, Shilpa Rao approaches each track with the intent to find its emotional core. She is a firm believer that if the right emotion is not channeled, the labour behind creating the song is lost! On this note, her songs, including Chaleya, Chuttamlle, Besharam Rang, Kaavalaa, Bulleya and others have struck the right chord with the listeners and they continue to rule their music playlists even today.