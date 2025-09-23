Shilpa Rao Receives Her National Award for Best Playback Singer for Chaleya Song from Jawan

Singer Shilpa Rao received the honour of National Award for Best Playback Singer for Chaleya from Jawan. The singer marked her presence at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi to receive the win. Aligning with the professional setting, Shilpa Rao graced the award ceremony in a bandhgala outfit.

Shilpa Rao’s National Award win stands as a testament to her craft and the ability to deliver chartbusters across genres, including party numbers and love tracks. Khuda Jaane, Meherbaan, Chaleya, and Bulleya are some of the most celebrated songs by Shilpa Rao, garnering incredible love from the audience over the years.

After receiving the National Award, Shilpa Rao will be heading to her hometown, Ranchi. The singer will be felicitated for her big win, receiving love and praise from her friends, family and admirers. Earlier, when the honours for the 71st National Film Awards were announced on 1st August, Shilpa dedicated the win to all those who stood by her and her hometown, Jamshedpur. “This win is not my own. The National Award belongs to all those who stood by me & to Jamshedpur, my hometown that shaped me and continues to be my anchor,” she had said.

Meanwhile, she is cherishing the love coming in for her latest releases, Ul Jalool Ishq from Gustaakh Ishq and Ghafoor from The B***ds of Bollywood. Serving songs with contrasting flavours, Shilpa Rao has truly displayed her singing versatility, and her National Award win proves to be well-deserved.