Shilpa Shetty dazzles in 4 unique avatars for spicy ZOFF Campaign

Mumbai, Jan 17 Shilpa Shetty is bringing the right spice to your screens, in her latest collaboration with ZOFF Foods for their quirky new ad campaign, "Khade Masale Matlab ZOFF".

Known for her magnetic presence in Bollywood and her powerful impact on health and fitness, Shilpa is the perfect match for ZOFF’s journey.

"I love elaichi (cardamom) as a condiment and as a spice. It’s great for tea and when you’re making dessert. I also love black pepper as a spice, as it adds a little bit of a kick. Cumin is my all-time favourite, and it really works for acidity, and flatulence. Turmeric, I think is the ramban (ultimate medicine) for all issues -- its anti-inflammatory, antibiotic. The properties of turmeric and cumin are prescribed by doctors all over the world, and these are things that I use in my cooking,” said Shetty.

“I always look for brands that align with my values of health, quality, innovation, and authenticity. What truly drew me to ZOFF Foods was their cutting-edge grinding technology, which preserves the true flavour of the whole spices and keeps them fresh for longer durations and packaged in a modern, convenient Ziploc pouch. I am excited about this partnership and look forward to seeing ZOFF Foods’ products in every Indian household,” added the actress.

The new ad fuses Bollywood glamour with the richness of traditional Indian spices, serving up a campaign that’s as entertaining as it is flavourful -- guaranteed to captivate every viewer.

With her iconic roles in films and a fitness regimen followed by millions, Shetty is the ultimate star to take whole spices into every household.

"Shilpa’s versatility as an actress and wellness advocate aligns perfectly with ZOFF Foods. Her multifaceted persona brings a unique charm and energy to this campaign. With her at the forefront, we believe the way we’ve created this advertisement in four distinct variations -- each showcasing her in different avatars -- is exactly what any brand would love,” Akash Agrawal, Co-Founder of ZOFF Foods.

“We are confident that Shilpa's presence will inspire millions to elevate their cooking experience, infusing every meal with the freshest, most flavorful whole spices, while embracing a healthier way of life," he added.

Founded in 2018 by visionary “Spice Brothers,” Akash Agrawal and Ashish Agrawal, ZOFF Foods has swiftly established itself as one of India’s leading companies specialising in premium-quality spices.

Headquartered in Raipur, ZOFF Foods boasts a diverse product portfolio that includes masalas, dry fruits, seasonings, whole foods, and immunity boosters.

