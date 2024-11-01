Shilpa Shetty describes 'Singham Again' as "paisa vasool"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty spent Diwali holiday watching Rohit Shetty's latest directorial 'Singham Again'.

Taking to Instagram Story, Shilpa shared a picture from the theatre and described the film as "full paisa vasool".

'Singham Again', a cop drama, features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh.

Salman Khan has a special cameo in the film.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

'Singham Again' faces a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

