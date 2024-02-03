Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Portraying Strong Cop Role in 'Indian Police Force'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is currently making waves for her impressive performance in the web series "Indian Police Force," expressed her joy and gratitude for the love she's received. She shared that people appreciating her character, Tara Shetty, is a big compliment, and she's thrilled that the show has resonated with a wide audience. Playing a strong cop role and making other women happy with the portrayal has left her feeling privileged and proud.

When asked about taking up more cop roles in the future, Shilpa Shetty Kundra mentioned that she's currently keeping her schedule open after completing her current project, "KD - The Devil." She emphasized the need to strike a balance between work and family, particularly as a mother.

Acknowledging her recent honor with the "Change of Champions" award, Shilpa Shetty Kundra expressed appreciation for the recognition of her journey. She sees championing causes, especially in health and wellness, as an extension of her personality beyond the entertainment industry. Shilpa believes that as a celebrity, there's a responsibility to contribute positively to important causes.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra stressed the importance of celebrities going beyond glamour and actively participating in meaningful causes. She aims to inspire people not just through her acting but also by being a role model for health and wellness. While awards are a nice acknowledgment, she clarified that her primary motivation comes from her passion for promoting good health, particularly among parents.