Shilpa Shetty: PM Modi has played pivotal role in bringing yoga to the global stage

New Delhi, June 21 As the world celebrates International Yoga Day on Friday, actress Shilpa Shetty heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has played a pivotal role in bringing yoga to the global stage.

Talking about what she has to say about Prime Minister Modi’s role in taking yoga to the international level, Shilpa heaped praise on the iconic leader.

Shilpa told IANS: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a pivotal role in bringing yoga to the global stage. His efforts, including the establishment of International Yoga Day, have significantly increased worldwide awareness and appreciation of yoga’s benefits.

“This has inspired millions to embrace yoga, fostering a healthier and more balanced lifestyle globally.”

The International Day of Yoga was adopted by the United Nations in 2014. The initiative for "Yoga Day" was taken by Prime Minister Modi in his 2014 UN address.

The actress, who herself strongly practices yoga, an ancient and complex practice, which promotes physical and mental well-being, urged everyone to adopt a disciplined lifestyle on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

“This means not just practicing yoga, but also keeping healthy habits like eating on time and maintaining a regular sleep schedule, awareness when you breathe. Yoga brings mental peace and many health benefits,” she said.

Shilpa, a mother of two, who is known for her svelte figure, also stressed to make yoga a part of her lifestyle.

“

--IANS

dc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor