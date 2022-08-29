Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra’s son Viaan turns an entrepreneur

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan started a ‘unique business venture’ at the age of 10. On Sunday, the actor shared a video to announce her son’s startup idea and showcased a customised pair of sneakers made by him for his mom. Titled VRKICKS, Viaan is offering customised merch starting at ₹4999.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “My son Viaan-Raj’s first and unique business venture, @vrkickss ’creating customised sneakers’ Little children and their big dreams must always be encouraged. From the idea & concept of the venture to the designs, and even the video… it’s all him! Entrepreneur and director What’s amazing is that at this tender age he has promised to donate some of the proceeds towards charity️He’s just 10!T his GenZ has surprised mumZ SO PROUD! All the best, my son.”In the video, a proud Shilpa Shetty also appeared at the end. She shared her excitement and said, “I am so proud of you. This is such an amazing venture.” Reacting to the news, Farah wrote, “The confidence (thumbs up emojis).” “Where are my sneakers Viaan -Keep it going buddy !!” wrote Amit Sadh.