Shilpa Shetty shares BTS pic from 'Indian Police Force' on Rohit Shetty's birthday

On director Rohit Shetty's birthday, Shilpa Shetty treated fans to a BTS picture from the sets of their web series 'Indian Police Force'.

In the image, Shilpa and Rohit are seen discussing something.

"Happiest birthday Shetty. Wishing you great health and happiness! Here's to more power to you," she wrote.

Shilpa is a part of Rohit's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

'Indian Police Force' is the newest addition to the filmmaker's shared cop universe which already includes movies like the 'Singham' franchise, 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi'.The upcoming fictional series aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country."

He is also expanding the 'Singham' universe with its third part. On the eve of his birthday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film will release on Diwali 2024. Deepika Padukone will essay the role of a female cop in Singham 3.

Speaking of Rohit's birthday celebrations, he spent his morning with Mumbai Police. He along with Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Vivek Phansalkar inaugurated a new police station at Juhu Beach in Mumbai today.

He also has contributed to making the police station as a mark of respect to the Mumbai Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor