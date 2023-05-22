Shilpa Shetty shares workout video, says, "Join me in this"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 22 : Actor Shilpa Shetty keeps inspiring her fans with her fitness regime and diet plan. Her toned body and glamorous look motivate many women to have a healthy lifestyle. She has defied the concept of ageing and set an example of ageing gracefully. The actor recently shared her workout video and an inspiring post, leaving fans in awe of her personality and strength.

She posted a video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "With my feet firmly grounded, here's me 'wheeling' in a new week with fitness, flexibility, and a dash of fun..Join me in this core-driven compound movement that works the legs and core extensively. Performing these reps works your cardiovascular system, develops core strength, and also helps develop cardiorespiratory endurance. This may look like it's a tough one..But remix this with me, tag me, and I'll share the best ones on my Stories."

After her post, many of her fans reacted and asked her the secret of her well-maintained physique and many of them were stunned to look at her energy at the age of 47.

One of the social media users commented, "Is umar me kese kr leti ho.yha to 32 me b ni hota. (How do you do it at this age? It doesn't happen here even at 32)"

Another wrote, "Im working hard in the gym too. Shilpa mam you are my inspiration for yoga.Thanks Mam for everything"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama 'Indian Police Force' which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj, in the lead roles.

