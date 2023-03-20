Shilpa Shetty spreads smiles on World Happiness Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : On the occasion of World Happiness day, actor Shilpa Shetty shared a playful video along with a motivational message.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a fun video of herself and captioned it, "Never allow someone else's thoughts or judgements to deter you from pursuing anything that brings a smile to your face and joy to your soul. Be your own sunshine, even on the gloomiest of days! #WorldHappinessDay."

In the video, she can be seen jumping around greenery and flowers.

Spreading the happiness further, actor Jackie Shroff dropped a smiling picture of himself in aqua coloured suit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp_qjHCy8vq/

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Do what makes your soul HAPPY! #internationalhappinessday."

The International Day of Happiness, celebrated annually on March 20 by the UN, was first observed in 2012. Despite being a subjective concept, happiness typically refers to a feeling of fulfilment, satisfaction, and contentment. The theme of this day, "Be Mindful, Be Grateful, Be Kind."

Coming back to Shilpa Shetty's work front, she was seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Das and Shirley Setia.

Shilpa is a part of Rohit's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Jackie, on the other hand, he will be seen in 'Jailer'.

Starring Rajnikanth in the lead role, this movie also includes stars like Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Shiva Rajkumar and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The 'Lingaa' actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for this project.

Jackie will be next seen in 'Baap' alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Mithun Chakraborty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor