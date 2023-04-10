Shilpa Shetty to Rhea Kapoor, celebs wish their brothers, sisters on National Siblings day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : On the occasion of Siblings Day, several Bollywood celebrities wished and shared special posts for their brothers and sisters.

Taking to Instagram, actor Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable video of her children- Viaan and Samisha.

In the video, Samisha can be seen showing love and care towards her brother Viaan who got hurt while playing cricket.

She can be seen putting ice wrapped in the handkerchief on his forehead. This cute moment of brother and sister was captured by Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Siblings are the best... even if they punch you in the head, they still ice the bump. On Sibling's Day (and every day), there's nothing more motivating for me than seeing these two halves of my heart together. How are you spending the day with your arch nemesis-cum-partner in crime-cum-confidante-cum-advisor-cum-best friend-cum-cheerleader-cum-tattletale... (the list is really long)? Love you, my Tunki, can't live without you."

Shilpa also dropped a post for her sister-actor Shamita Shetty.

She wrote, "Happy Sibling day my Tunki love you to the moon and back. #tunkiandmunki."

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor shared a special post for her siblings- Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan.

Sharing the childhood picture and present image of themselves.

Rhea captioned it," Now and Then. We may not always agree but we agree on forever."

Further extending the Sibling day wishes, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Insta story and shared pictures with her brothers and sisters.

Riddhima dropped a picture with Ranbir from his wedding festivities. In the image, the Jewellery designer can be seen hugging her brother.

She captioned it as, "Best Brother."

Riddhima also shared a picture with her cousins- Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma and captioned it, "Sibling love."

Actor Rakul Preet Sing shared a picture with her brother Aman Preet Singh and wrote, "Although you are the most notorious and irritating at times, you also have a heart of gold and are extremely adorable. Love you bro."

National Siblings Day is a day to honour our connections with our brothers and sisters. And is being celebrated this year on April 10.

