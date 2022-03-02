Shilpa Shetty to shoot first schedule of 'Sukhee' in Chandigarh

Actor Shilpa Shetty has jetted off to Chandigarh to shoot for the first schedule of her upcoming movie 'Sukhee'.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shilpa shared a video of herself boarding an early morning flight from Mumbai to Chandigarh.

Shilpa announced her upcoming project 'Sukhee' on Tuesday by sharing a poster of the film.

"Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms! Directed by @random_amusements," she captioned the post.

Going by the poster, the project appears to be a female-centric film starring Shilpa in the lead role.

Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series have joined hands to produce the film. Vikram, the founder of Abundantia Entertainment is known for producing strong female-centric films like 'Sherni', 'Shakuntala Devi', and more.

The upcoming film will be helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like, 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others.

For the unversed, Shilpa recently made her comeback to the silver screen after a gap of many years with the comedy-drama 'Hungama 2'.

Shilpa can be currently seen as a judge on the show 'India's Got Talent' with veteran actor Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah and writer Manoj Muntashir.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor