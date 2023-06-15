Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence robbed, valuables worth crores missing

Mumbai police have detained two persons in connection with a theft at film actor Shilpa Shetty's home here, an official said on Thursday. As per PTI, an official on June 15 shared that some valuables were allegedly stolen from the actor's residence last week. A robbery took place at Shilpa Shetty’s plush house in Juhu last week. Based on a complaint, a theft case was registered at the Juhu police station and a probe was initiated, the official said. The probe team has detained two persons in this connection and their interrogation is on, the official added.

Shilpa Shetty, who celebrated her birthday on June 8, is currently vacationing in Italy with family. She has been sharing stunning pictures and videos from exotic locations.Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to films after 14 years, with the 2021 film Hungama 2. The film turned out to be a box office dud. Post that, she was seen in Nikamma. Next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force on OTT, followed by Sukhee.