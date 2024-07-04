Shilpa Shinde says Rohit Shetty might curate 'KKK14' stunt for her that 'involves electric shocks'

Mumbai, July 4 Actress Shilpa Shinde, who is among the daredevils in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', shared that the host of the upcoming stunt-based reality show, Rohit Shetty, might curate a stunt for her that involves electric shocks.

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 11', Shilpa shared: "Based on my perception of Rohit Shetty, I think he might curate a stunt for me that involves electric shocks. Given that people see me as quite blunt, he might choose this stunt to jolt some communication sense into me."

Talking about the shoot of the show in Romania, Shilpa said she had mixed feelings about the fear of the unknown.

"I heard it took a lot of time in South Africa to travel between stunt locations, which would have been challenging for me due to my motion sickness and migraines. I'm fine when I'm driving, but being a passenger makes me feel sick. So, I'm relieved that the location has changed, as there won't be as much travelling," shared the 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' fame actress.

Shilpa also revealed the five essential items she took with her to Romania: "I carried a few essential items to Romania that are part of my daily routine. I have my favourite tea leaves, which are easy to use and have an aroma I love. I brought along some farsan from Indore, sent to me by my fans."

"Additionally, I also took homemade Marathi garlic chutney. I left enough space in my bag for things I might bring back from Romania," said Shilpa.

The 'Waaris' actress further shared that she drew inspiration from Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, the ex-contestant of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

"I've always seen her as a sensitive touch-me-not kind of girl, but I admired how she performed on the show. She gave her best, and some of the things she did, I might never be able to do," added Shilpa.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ will air soon on Colors.

