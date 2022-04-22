Shilpi Raj shares new video after her MMS video with boyfriend goes viral!

Shilpi Raj, who has successfully made a mark for herself in the Bhojpuri industry recently sparked a huge controversy after her MMS clip with boyfriend leaked online. In the video that is doing rounds on the internet, Shilpi Raj is reportedly seen in an objectionable condition with her alleged boyfriend. Apart from Shilpi and her boyfriend, there is someone else who is making the video. The private video has been shared on many sites. After the video went viral, a tear-eyed Shilpi urged netizens not to share the video online.

However, now it seems like she has come out from the trauma as she posted a dance video on her Instagram handle. In the video she can be seen grooving with the actress on her song 'Jijaji Mijaji Bani'. Going by the Instagram handle, Shilpi also dropped a few more videos of her dancing different songs like 'Patar piyawa', 'Naiya na dole saiya', 'Pataro re kamriya'.Shilpi is one of the most popular singers of the Bhojpuri industry. Her songs get millions of views on YouTube. Shilpi, she has worked with many big celebrities including Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh. She has given many hit songs in her career. She has lent her voice in several songs like 'Jada Lagat', 'Bas Kar Pagli', 'Jhagda', 'Do Ghunt', 'Babua Ke Khush Kar Da' with Khesari.