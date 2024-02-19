Shini Shetty Exclusive Interview: 'Representing India on a Global Stage Is an Immense Honour'

India is hosting Miss World 2023 this year, marking the prestigious international beauty pageant's return to the country after a 28-year hiatus. The last time India hosted the event was in 1996, making it nearly three decades since the nation has displayed its hospitality and cultural richness on the global stage. Sini Shetty, who clinched the Femina Miss India 2022 title, will proudly represent India at the upcoming Miss World 2023 pageant. In an interview with Lokmattimes.com, Shetty expressed her excitement about the opportunity to showcase India's diverse traditions and values to her fellow contestants from across the globe. Here are some excerpts from the interview...

What does it mean to you to represent India on the global stage at the Miss World pageant?

Wearing the crown of India at Miss World is more than an honor; it's a legacy I proudly carry. Descendant of freedom fighters and touched by royalty, I feel a deep responsibility to serve my nation on the world stage. This is my chance to showcase India's vibrant tapestry, from its rich heritage to its modern spirit. With a grateful heart and unwavering dedication, I step onto this platform, ready to shine a light on my country and all it stands for.

How do you plan to showcase the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India during the Miss World competition since India is hosting the pageant this year?

The Miss World competition being held in India this year is very important to me. It's a special chance to show the world our country's rich culture, delicious food, and hospitality. I see it as a great opportunity to introduce the global audience to the variety of Indian culture and the warmth of our hospitality. Beyond merely showcasing the vibrant aspects of our culture, I see this event as a chance to personally introduce some of my favorite food, such as shev puri and vadapav, and provide insights into the multifaceted nature of India. Moreover, hosting the Miss World competition in India allows us to extend a warm welcome to participants and audiences from around the world. This reflects our nation's enduring commitment to openness and acceptance of diverse cultural backgrounds, aligning with the values deeply embedded in India's history. I am excited to be part of this cultural exchange and to help everyone understand and appreciate each other's cultures. I hope that by participating, I can encourage unity and celebrate the diversity of cultures on the world stage.

Miss World is known for its Beauty with a Purpose ethos. Could you tell us about a particular charitable cause or project you're passionate about, and how you plan to champion it on the Miss World stage?

The Beauty With A Purpose (BWAP) initiative within the Miss World program is a vital component that empowers delegates to make meaningful contributions to global issues. It encourages participants to address social challenges in their home countries, fostering awareness and bridging gaps in society. My Miss World project, titled "Aashayein" (meaning "A ray of hope"), aligns perfectly with this initiative. Aashayein aims to make a significant impact by offering vocational courses tailored to public speaking and personality development. These meticulously crafted programs are designed to equip individuals with practical skills, enhancing their career prospects and fostering personal growth. By focusing on these essential skills, Aashayein seeks to empower participants to confidently navigate the complexities of the modern world. I firmly believe that Beauty With A Purpose transcends traditional definitions of beauty, emphasizing the importance of using one's platform to create positive change on a global scale. This philosophy deeply resonates with me, and through Aashayein, I aspire to serve as a beacon of hope, bringing tangible and lasting benefits to individuals facing various challenges.

Miss World is also about building lifelong friendships and connections. How do you intend to foster relationships with contestants from diverse backgrounds, and what do you hope to learn from them?

It's been a wonderful experience so far. We've quickly formed a strong bond, so much so that it feels like we've become good friends. We've established a WhatsApp group where we interact regularly. It's not just about the competition; it's about building connections and learning from each other. In this group, I've taken the initiative to answer their queries about India, be it about the weather or anything else they want to know. It's become a platform for cultural exchange, and I find myself sharing insights into the rich diversity of India. It's not just about them learning from me; there's a lot for me to discover from them as well. Each contestant brings a unique perspective, and the Miss World competition provides the perfect opportunity for this cross-cultural learning experience. As we embark on this Miss World journey together, I am excited about the prospect of not just competing but also growing together, sharing our cultures, and fostering a deeper understanding of one another. It's a journey of friendship, learning, and mutual respect, making the Miss World platform even more enriching and fulfilling.

As you prepare for the Miss World competition, what aspect of yourself are you most focused on improving or developing?

As I embark on the journey of preparing for the Miss World competition, my primary focus is on achieving personal growth. I see this experience not only as a platform for showcasing my external beauty but, more importantly, as an opportunity for development and self-improvement. One crucial aspect I am determined to improve is my ability to contribute meaningfully to the world. I believe that true beauty extends beyond physical appearance and encompasses the impact one can make on others and the world at large. Hence, my goal is to cultivate qualities and skills that allow me to give back in a meaningful way. This involves honing my communication skills, empathy, and understanding of diverse perspectives. I aim to be a positive influence by actively engaging with social issues, advocating for change, and inspiring others to make a difference. Through my journey in preparation for Miss World, I am committed to not only becoming the best version of myself but also channeling that growth towards making a positive impact on the global stage. In essence, my focus is on aligning my personal development with a purpose greater than myself – the commitment to contribute positively to the world and use the Miss World platform as a means to do so. I am eager to embrace this transformative journey with the intention of becoming not just a representative of external beauty but also an advocate for positive change and meaningful impact.

What inspired you to compete in the Miss India World pageant?

I didn't plan to enter pageants at first. It was suggested to me because of my height, which also led to modeling offers. I wasn't sure if this was right for me at first, but I thought about it. Even though I had doubts, I believe in trying new things and exploring new paths. When I saw an ad for Femina Miss India, I got interested. I was curious and wanted to take on new challenges, so I decided to give it a try. And now, standing at this juncture, I find myself fully committed to the Miss World pageant. The journey that began with a suggestion has evolved into a personal exploration and a commitment to embracing new experiences. I am excited to see where this journey takes me and the growth it brings to my life.

As a representative of India on the global stage, how do you plan to use your platform to address pressing global issues such as education, healthcare, and poverty ?

As India's representative on the global stage, I want to use my platform to focus on important global issues like education, healthcare, and poverty. My project, Aashayein, highlights the importance of education. I believe education should be available to everyone, no matter where they come from. I want to stress the need to provide education and job skills to people so they can succeed in their careers. I don't just want to talk about these issues; I want to work with organizations to make a real difference. I hope to use my position and influence to bring about positive changes in education, healthcare, and poverty. I see the Miss World platform as more than just a way to gain recognition. It's a powerful tool to advocate for change and make a real impact on these important global issues.

In addition to your beauty and grace, Miss World values talent and intellect. How do you intend to showcase your unique talents and passions while representing India on the global stage?



Besides beauty and grace, Miss World provides you with an opportunity to showcase your talent on the world stage and I plan to represent India by showcasing my talent in Bharatnatyam, a classical Indian dance form I've been mastering for nearly twenty years. Bharatnatyam is more than just a dance style to me; it's a way to express myself, tell stories, and represent Indian culture. I use its intricate movements, gestures, and expressions to showcase India's rich heritage. Each performance reflects the dedication, discipline, and artistic skill I've developed over the years. I don't just want to show my talent; I want to use Bharatnatyam to bridge cultural gaps and help people understand India's traditions and art. By bringing this traditional dance to the Miss World stage, I hope to celebrate diversity and highlight the depth and beauty of Indian culture. Through dance, I aim to make a lasting impression that everyone, no matter their language, can appreciate.

What message do you hope to convey to young girls across India who look up to you as a role model?

To the aspiring young girls across India who look up to me as a role model, my message is one of empowerment and resilience. It's important to be yourself, follow your passions with determination, and not let anyone limit your dreams. I want them to believe in themselves and know that their dreams are valid and achievable. Even when faced with stereotypes and expectations, I want to inspire them to break free and create their own paths. Education, confidence, and kindness should guide them. These girls need to know that their voices are important and they can make a positive impact in their communities and beyond. By being true to themselves and knowing their value, they can overcome obstacles and make a difference. I want these girls to understand that they are not defined by what society says, but by their inner strength and the difference they can make in the world.