Shirley Setia, Arjun Kanungo collaborate for upcoming album 'Industry 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Indian singer and actor Shirley Setia is set to release her highly anticipated new album, 'Industry 2,' in collaboration with the renowned artist Arjun Kanungo.

The album includes music videos shot in Tokyo, breaking down the language barrier that prevents Indian artists from shooting there.

The decision to film in Tokyo not only allowed them to explore a vibrant and visually stunning city, but it also provided opportunities to reach a larger international audience.

Shirley expressed her enthusiasm for the new album, saying, "Working on 'Industry 2' with Arjun has been an incredible journey for me." We've created something very special, but it's taken us hours of hard work in an entirely new country to provide our fans with the most authentic experience possible. Shooting in Tokyo with the most wonderful and hardworking crew had to be the highlight of making this album for me. I can't wait for everyone to hear 'Industry 2' because it's unlike anything I've done before!"

Shirley, who is from Auckland, New Zealand, started as a YouTuber by singing cover versions of Bollywood hits. She went on to win a competition organised by the music label company T-Series a few years ago.

In 2016, she shifted her base to Mumbai and soon made her mark with tracks for films and later gradually made a foray into acting.

She was also seen in 'Nikamma', co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dasani. Arjun Kanungo has produced several popular songs over the years, including 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad', 'Gallan Tipsiyaan', 'Khoon Choos Le' (Go Goa Gone), 'Aaya Na Tu', 'La La La', and many others.

